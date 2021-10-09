MTN Subscribers Lament Service Outage, MTN Reacts, Apologizes (Photo)

Some MTN customers are currently experiencing service outage and are unable to connect with loved ones and business associates in parts of the country, The PUNCH has learnt.

Our correspondent gathered that the customers were unable to use the mobile network operator’s call, data and SMS services.

“Emergency calls only” showed on the screen of MTN users our correspondent spoke with as of the time of filing this report at 04:30pm on Saturday.

The users told our correspondent that they started experiencing the outage around 2:30pm on Saturday.

Some of the users, who also subscribed to other telecom service providers, have since switched over in the interim to link up with friends and family.

Some MTN users have gone on social media to lament their frustration.

@kessyl tweeted, “MTN network completely off in Abuja…What is happening please?”

@iamjudin1911 wrote, “Is this world coming to an end? I can’t make calls with MTN at the moment…better confess your sins before it’s too late.”

“Can anyone explain what is wrong with #MTN network?” @AjibolaJibsin asked.

Efforts to reach MTN Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, proved abortive on Saturday.

MTN is the largest telecommunication provider in Nigeria with 77.35 million subscribers, according to latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

MTN recently celebrated 20 years of operations in Nigeria.



MTN reacts:

Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting to the network today. We’re looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Dear Customers, we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused



