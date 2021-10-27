‘My 3-Year-Old Son Doesn’t Fart, Please Advise’

Hello nairalanders,

Sorry for bringing such a Story here, but I just feel like getting advises and opinions.

I’m a young single father of one.

I have been the one taking care of my son since his mother left us for a worldly adventure since 4 months ago. But ever since I took over the baton to become the child keeper or nanny or whatever name u could call it, I have never noticed this child fart.

He uses the toilet every morning when he wakes up, but I don’t know if he uses the toilet in school, but since last week he has been sent home from school because of fees, I noticed he doesn’t use the toilet during those school hours, sometimes the whole day.

So, I kept pondering what could be happening, could it be normal, or maybe he farts and and I’m not aware but overreacting? But I remember his class mistress sometime last week complaining that he’s looking malnutritious, and she was advising I get him multivitamins.

Though she complain also that I should try change his food from rice and meat to something else like plantain and egg and others but honestly I can’t afford things like that for now.

So I ask, what could be the cause?

Is it truly malnutrition?

Or is it that I’m not always aware when he farts?

Or is there any medical explanation that could help, honestly I’m worried because something worse mustn’t happen, I can’t afford it.

Thanks

Mods please help with wider views, I need more opinions.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...