‘My 35-Year-Old Brother Is Still A Trouble To My Parents & Siblings’

He’s the first born out of 5 children. He’s doing his PHD and has his own business. He still lives with our parents. So he does not pay for house, food or water. But can you imagine this brother of mine who makes money from his business doesn’t contribute to the house for the same food he eats, when he makes money he goes to hotels and sleep over with women and prefers to train and help outsiders than bring something to the family. Recently, he had the effontry to reject my mummy’s food on the ground that it was served late. I simply asked my mom to stop putting food for him.

Honestly this brother of mine has never brought joy to my parents and siblings. He has had several accidents driving carelessly, yet my mom still takes care of it all and she has even stayed over in the hospital when he had the last accident and became unconscious.

They’re just the kind of brother one will have and you wished you never had a brother , my brother is exactly that kind of brother anyone will wish not to have. Not to talk of his dubious nature, you can’t do simple business with him without him cheating on you. I once was rearing one animal and had to send him money for feeds but can you believe he was billing me in excess. We also contributed money to renovate our father’s house and he emphatically told us he bought something which he didn’t actually buy.

I wonder why God gave us this kind of brother, he has been like this since we all knew something and hasn’t changed for good.

He has been sat down and talked to severally yet he will repent and still go back to his old ways .

So pathetic!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...