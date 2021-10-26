‘My 85-Year-Old Dad Is Cheating On My Mom’

Hi all

We the children have sat my dad down and talked to him, to the extent we are tired, how can an old man at this stage in life still fornicating.

Money we sent to him for his upkeeps, he is using it to feed another man’s children. several times my mom have seen vega 200 in his pockets during laundry.

The annoying thing is this woman he is frolicking with is a known area miscreant, I don’t know if he’s jazzed or it’s something else.

A man at this age is not supposed to have sexual urge, besides while he was young he didn’t do like this.

(no insults on my dad please, we respect him, he did alot for us his children both male and female)

Please how do we the children handle this issue?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...