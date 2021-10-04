‘My Bank Is Posting Debit To My Account Even When I Don’t Have Enough Balance’

I will keep this as short as possible.

Three days ago I got a debit alert of 2700 naira from no where on my access bank account. I quickly moved the rest of my money into the other access bank account. I looked at the transaction description but I couldn’t make any sense of it, so I let it slide… Since the card will expire this month.

Fast forward to today. I wanted to withdraw some cash, I have so many bank accounts but only this account has an atm card, so i would always move the amount I want to spend to this account. To my greatest surprise, I found out that this account has been thrown into negative with a deficit of over 3500 naira… How is this even possible… I checked my transaction history and I realised that I have like three different debit transactions today alone, I didn’t even get an alert. Is Access Bank whining me or what? I don’t even know where this debit transactions are coming from.

Bellow are the screenshots from my Access more mobile app. Please can anyone explain what’s going on here.

The first image was the first debit alert I received.

The second one is my negative balance and the debit transaction from unknown sources.

