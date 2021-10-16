My Boss Dropped An Internship Applicant Because Of This

Hello Nairalanders, I will like the house to judge this matter…

Due to the number of petty workload in my unit, we were assigned three to four interns. Their internship duration is 1yr. We rarely take the ones of 6 months because it is stressful training and changing them within that period.

Recently two finished including my favourite one and we had to do an internal recruitment for another set. They take an aptitude test, then they are required to write an essay on any trending topic, even if it is Amotekun. The guys find this easier, they just write on Sports or Politics, most times the former. The problem would now be their grammar.

So there was this guy that smashed the aptitude test, but I was surprised when I didn’t see him shortlisted. I had to go ask my boss what went wrong. He said the guy did something that irritated him. I was confused… He said he’ll send me a mail and he sent his essay. Reading through it, I immediately spotted the (first) error. He used AM instead of I’M and that thing annoys my boss like crazy. I tried to make a case for the guy but he said they were about 6 with that issue and he didn’t give their essays a second look. Abi do I want him to call all of them back for me.

I find it irritating too, but I doubt I would have dropped that guy in particular. Ishilove I know it annoys you, can you do what my boss did?

