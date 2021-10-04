My Boyfriend Dumped Me After I Spent N200,000 For His Birthday – Young Lady Laments

A Nigerian lady has taken to microblogging platform, Twitter to lament over how her boyfriend dumped her despite spending a huge amount of money on his birthday.
According to the young lady with a username @tallchi_girl, her boyfriend broke up with her one week after celebrating his birthday in big way.
She revealed that she is heartbroken as a result of the development.
In her words;
”I’m heartbroken. I spent 200k on my man birthday last week, only for me to get a break up 2hrs ago.. Men are wicked.”
Few days before sharing her story, she had launched a search for a new boyfriend, who would probably replace the ex-boyfriend.
https://playloaded.com.ng/my-boyfriend-dumped-me-after-i-spent-200k-for-his-birthday-young-lady-laments/