‘My Brother Left His Marriage Since 2018 Before Meeting Maria’ – Kevin’s Brother (Photos)

Energy Bank, brother of the married man who Cubana Chief Priest accused Big Brother Naija star, Maria of snatching from his sister Maryanne Onyinyechi, has revealed that his brother Kelvin left his marriage in 2018 before the reality show star came into his life, IgbereTV reports.

He claimed that his brother was “dying in silence” but held on to his marriage for the sake of his children and family. Energy Bank claimed that a lot happened in the marriage and they tried to cover it up because they respected Kelvin’s decision to try making his marriage work.

He also alleged that Maryanne drove the husband’s family from their home even though he (Energy Bank) helped build it. Kelvin’s brother further claimed that though his brother was lavishing his money at a club which was managed by Cubana Chief Priest, he is now the one calling him out.

Read his post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVdKXRuMuZI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...