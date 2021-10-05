‘My Cheating Girlfriend Is Asking For N549K After She Got HND Admission’ (Pix)

I need reasonable people to give me some advise here on how I can deal with such a huge fiasco,

The money isn’t really my problem but she cheat and she has never accepted once even though I’ve evidence.

Is it appropriate to help her? Or help and give her road out0 of my life cause her cheating lifestyle has caused me more trauma than everyday..

This lady knew I had accident last week for God

Men with experience I await your response

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...