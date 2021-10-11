My Cousin Refuses To Do Any House Chores Because He’s A Guy

My mom sister son decided to stay with us because of his family financial struggles. He’s a bit older than me but we are of the same age group. Firstly I noticed this guy is sexist and when I say sexist I mean it. He believes a woman job is to clean the house and take of the family, a good woman in his eyes is a woman without an opinion, smile and always do what she is told.

He views me as an inferior, he tries to order me around and gets angry when I refuse. He doesn’t really talk to me which honestly I think is for the best.

When he first arrive at our apartment he was shocked that he had to do any chores calling it a woman’s work. He doesn’t respect females infact he body shames women.

Am on my period and we are the only ones in the house because of my cramps am in pain. In the morning we ate bread with bama and tea. Just now this guy asked me what we are going to eat because he’s hungry (he’s doesn’t like eating outside, he prefer homemade food). I told him I don’t know,next thing he told me to figure it out.

Just because I Know the kind of person he is, I kept quite. He came to me again asking the same question, I told him to help me ground pepper and a bit of onion so that I will be able to prepare stew and rice, normally I would use our bender but because there is no light and am afraid to put on our gen because of my mom.

Next thing I hear is this guy just shouting like a failed musician, telling me that I don’t have character and respect. I didn’t answer because to me he’s a madman

Am waiting for my mom to come, I Know she will take his side because she doesn’t want him to feel maltreated but what is all this.

Am not his wife still yet this is no way to treat a woman whether she is your wife or not.

