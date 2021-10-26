My Ex-Wife Attacked Me With 2 Knives – Fani Kayode Files Counter-Affidavit

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has filed a counter-affidavit to a Fundamental human rights lawsuit(SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/428/2021) filed against him by his Ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Precious and FFK’s marriage has since hit the rocks over accusations of Domestic Violence and Infidelity. In the counter-affidavit exclusively gotten by POLITICS NIGERIA, FFK discloses has his ex-wife attacked him with two knives and threatened to kill him and their 4 sons.

The Affidavit read in part; “That on 23/11/2019, at about 1120 hrs, a distress call was received from one Insp Bako Maina “m” attached to Special Protection Unit Base seven FHQ posted to the Residence of Chief Femi Fani Kayode ‘’m’” of No. 5, Zuma Close, off Udi Hill Street Aso Drive Asokoro involving his wife one Precious Chikwendu “f” of the same address”

“That on same date at about 1130 hours, the suspect became hostile and aggressive holding two knives and block at the entrance to the bedrooms upstairs and knocking at the doors of the children and threatening to kill anybody that come [sic] close to her.”

“That this persisted for an hour before the inspector could made [make] the distress call and the DPO responded in affirmative to arrest the situation on ground.”

“That when the DP arrives with her men, it took almost 3 hrs to deserted [sic] from her act but she could not listen until a minimal force was applied before she was dispossessed of her dangerous weapon.”

“That after dispossession, she was handed over to psychiatric doctor that took her to the hospital to ascertain her mental status as she bite [sic] and injured three persons in the process.”

The popular politician also claimed that he has caught her pants down with several men adding that she was never stopped from seeing her kids. He disclosed that she denied the kids breast milk because she wanted to ‘preserve her body shape’.

He added that Miss Chikwendu suffered from an undisclosed mental ailment. He described the suit as a ‘smokescreen’ designed to malign him and prayed the court to dismiss the suit because it lacked merit.



