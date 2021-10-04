‘My Experience Dating Someone From Another African Country’

I am going to make this as brief as possible. I have noticed a trend with the reputation Nigerians seem to have with other Africans. I am currently dating a girl from Zimbabwe and we both are resident in England. The day I asked her out, she was initially a bit skeptical and told me her father had told her to avoid ending up with a Nigerian, I asked her why and she told me she had no idea.

We started dating and I began to get an idea of the reputation we had, obviously she was scared I had a wife and some kids back in Nigeria, I had to convince her that this was not the case and that I genuinely liked her.

Another time she told her friend from Zambia that she was dating a Nigerian and was told to be careful while dealing with me as a Nigerian.

It’s not all bad though, obviously we also have a reputation of being smooth talkers, she told me that we Nigerians have a way with words and that can make us irresistible at times. Who else has experienced this?

