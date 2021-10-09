‘My Funny Experience In My Uncle’s House’

Friday vibes�

I can still remember the christmas party i celebrated in my uncle’s house **the events can never leave my head**…….

It was a cold harmattan morning. Me and my whole family were preparing to visit my uncles house to celebrate christmas. I was so happy because their fridge is always loaded with different types of meat ** I remember secretly loading my socks with chicken during one christmas when i was little**

The journey started and i placed my earpiece and increased the volume to max… I didn’t know when my mom was talking to me until my siblings were looking at me in the car and smiling…i was like what happened. I did not even complete it before i felt something like bag of cement on my face but it was my mothers hand. I off my phone and remove the earpiece sharp sharp before she seize it with hot tears in my eyes.

About 30 mins later we were at our uncles place. He and his wife welcomed us warmly but i could not hear properly due to the slap…. We were served refreshments before they would Prepare food in the evening. I retired to the guest room and used my phone until when the cooking started. I helped out in the kitchen and received approximately 8 slaps and 2 murder attempts from my mother (story for another day)…

Finally the food was ready and served-rice and chicken stew. “Time to eat the fruit of my labour” I said to myself. I kept my chicken lap in the centre and ate the rice while stealing constant glances at the meat. I cleard my rice in less than 20 mins and smiled to myself thinking of how i would devour the chicken… and then boom my uncle’s 2 year old child grabbed my chicken and ran away… Yeeee my spirit screamed from inside *after everything i went through in my mother’s hand, the worse thing was that only the legs of the chicken were left in the pot* i just watched as the child devoured the meat while my family and my uncle with his wife laughed expecting me to behave mature… But no no no no I just walked to their poultry farm, carried one fowl and ran away..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...