‘My Girlfriend Cheated & I Caught Her. Yet I Want To Continue With The Relationship’

Please I will try to be brief.

I started dating her in 2017,we dated for 3yrs and I traveled outside the country in 2020.

We didn’t have any problems and I was serious about getting married to her.

When I was leaving she promised not to have another boyfriend and to wait for me(she is 24). I promised not to disappoint her.

It was going well for sometime until after one year,we had a quarel and separated.

About 3 months ago,we got back together,and she said she was still intact and waiting for me.

We started communicating regularly,but I noticed that each time were talking,she would be receiving calls frequently,after sometime,I confronted her with it,she lied that he was her customer. But I called the guy and found out he is a guy that was chiking her before.

She later admitted that she dated the guy when we had quarels. She also admitted to going to night clubs that period.

I still love her,but I’m pained because she cheated,lied about it and was reluctant about coming out of that relationship.

I’m also thinking of continuing the relationship because I have been outside for 2year now,it happened when we quarelled and she has agreed to stop it.

Nairalanders,do you think I should quit the relationship or go ahead with marriage plans.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...