‘My Girlfriend Goes Out With Other Guys Because I Am Broke’

My girlfriend likes food a lot…

Sometimes what she wants might be above my budget

I just graduated…no job yet ..

She can call guys on the phone in my presence and beg them for money…

There is this “married” man she sees and has actually spent the night with him and she swears that nothing happened between them…

I can’t provide for her needs….

I can’t also stop her from getting them…

I love this girl so much

She loves me too..

Anytime I think about this…

It makes me sad

I wanna end everything…

But I can’t…

What do I do

