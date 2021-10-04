‘My Girlfriend Has Another Boyfriend’

Good afternoon guys, so straight to the point guys.

I met this girl few months ago and we started talking, ended up asking her out, we started dating, at that time she told me she was single, honestly me too I was.

Fast forward to somedays back, she came to visit and we were cool and all suddenly she started having mood swings and all, I was worried, kept asking what is wrong and she always said nothing, surprisingly someone texted me on whatsapp and was telling me that she was dating her and many other talks, that night i almost had an heart attack. I was beyond surprised till now I am yet to recover from the shock.

When I asked her about the guy she first said that she doesn’t have any other person, when she knew it was very serious she then opened up to me, and told me she and the guy had issues and he broke up with her and that now the guy wants them to come back. I saw her chat with the guy, telling the guy she loves him and will never stop loving him bla bla and telling another person that she misses him but she has decided to stick with me because I’ve shown her so much love that no one has ever done, and honestly i love 10000%. I treat her like a queen.

Right now i am confused, i asked her now what do you want and she said she wants me, but then she still keeps communicating with the guy and the guy is in same state with her while me i’m far away from her, i don’t even know what do i’m so depressed i have never loved like this before and this is what is getting to me. I can’t even eat or sleep when i remember all of it, i confused if she wants me really or she’s just considering the fact that i’m wealthy.

Guys please constructive criticism are welcomed, please i need advice on what to do I’m madly confused.

