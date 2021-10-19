‘My Girlfriend Is Becoming A Liability’

Okay guys, I will make it short and simple, I have done everything possible for her, like I spoilt her with food and possibly money too, now she just feels comfortable at home , sleeping all day, then wakes up and demand money, I have been paying for one thing or the other every week of this relationship, I give her money for food and all, and she has parent, I feel like I’m suffocating, I can’t even save anymore, and she has a handwork but just too lazy or relentless to even work, guys advice me on this please

