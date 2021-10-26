‘My Girlfriend Is Pregnant! I’m Restless & Can’t Stop Crying’

My girlfriend last saw her menstration last month, its been 30 days and 4 day since she last saw it.. So i was wondering why, and i had to visit a chemist who gave me a pregnancy test tools called ‘accuracy’..
he told me how to use it, and what the various line display means.
so i called my girl and told her to urinate small on a small cup, followed the instructions and two thick red line showed..
and the chemist said two line is positive..
i’m still schooling i don’t kno what to do now.

everything i have worked for, how i have planned my future is now trying to fade away.
i cant even hold my tears

