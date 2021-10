What does it mean when your girlfriend update her WhatsApp status with Tiwa Savage’s music “Somebody son go find me one day” i commented saying what about me and she said it’s just a song.. this is a red flag for me oo.. is better somebody’s daughter start finding me too.. i no chop breakfast.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...