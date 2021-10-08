My HOD Was Sacked For Defending The Rights Of Members Of His Department

It is factual that the case of unemployment in the Nigerian sphere has led to the unwanted maltreatment of members of staff of private organizations.

Some business owners especially private school owners are becoming more and more insensitive to the plight of the members of their staff in our present day society.

I work in a school where I am paid 50k as an academic staff. We did not get our pay in August because school was not in session.

However, wen we resumed in September, the proprietor decides to ease our stress by giving everyone 5k. At the end of the month, without prior notice he decided to pay us 50% of our salary.

We were dumbfounded by this act. With the level of disappointment, my HOD decided that we should return the 50% as a sign of our displeasure. About seven of us obliged and returned the 50% salary.

When the proprietor learnt about it, he was furious. He ended up relieving the HOD of his duty. Sighting that he was a threat to his establishment.

For the rest of us, we will know our fate tomorrow whether we will stay or leave.

I hope I stay though because I I prefer to leave on my own and not asked to leave.

