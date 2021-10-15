“My Landlord Broke Into My Apartment When I Travelled”

Hello guys, I’m new to posting on this forum so I don’t know the best section this post should be.

As I type this, I’m currently sick and there so much anger and pain within, I haven’t been able to eat or drink since I got the news from my neighbor who told me that my landlord came to the house with a strange face, broke the locks to my apartment and packed my things out, I sent a relative to confirm and she said everything is outside but he went with my TV set.

I called the landlord to ask what he has done, he blatantly lied telling me I sent my ‘brother’ to clear my things off the apartment that he has reported me to Police.

Yes, I owe him 8months rent and I’ve away for 13 months even before the last year rent I paid expired. I told him I’ll be back by November and I’ll pay once I get in.

Pls even though I owe him, it doesn’t feel right stealing my property and throwing the rest in the rain

Pls I’m lost and dire need of legal advice

Edit: while I’m not absolving my self of the guilt that I owe the landlord this long and purely due to loss of job (covid19 problems) and there’s no way I go there and get my stuff without paying the backlog. [code][/code] he freaking broke in and kept what he desired for himself and lied he didn’t. Haba, this is wrong na

