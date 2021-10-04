‘My Life Is A Mess Right Now’! Corper Who Gambled With His Allawee

Long story Short! I’m currently serving in the North-East region of the country precisely Gombe state. I got myself into some debt mess mixed with me gambling my 33k in just two days! I know I messed up big time.

My mind isn’t at rest, I’m kinda depressed and I have School tomorrow I can’t teach those primary school pupils in this state of mind I need some advice on what to do… I cried my Life out… I deserve all insults and more. I just need help! Please someone should help me. I’m dead¡

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...