My Little Sister Among Designers Of The New Range Rover – Burna Boy (Photo)

Nigerian Singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed that his younger sister is among those who designed the new Range Rover car.

The singer took to his Instagram story to make this announcement.

He wrote, “My little sister designed the new range!.. Someone tell her to run me a discount code @nissination”.

Burna Boy’s sister also took to her Instagram page to appreciate the company for letting her be part of the team.

Sharing a picture of herself right in front of the company, and also pictures and videos of the new car, she wrote, “NEW RANGE ROVER. It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and I’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world.”



https://dailytrust.com/my-little-sister-among-designers-of-the-new-range-rover-burna-boy

