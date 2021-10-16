‘My Married Ex Girlfriend Disturbs Me For Money For The Upkeep Of Her Newborn Baby’

Good day nairaland,

I have this my ex girlfriend that just gave birth and she do call me at times to send her money, .. and come to think of it ,she has fought me before and also insult hell out of me that time I am still searching for job, telling me I don’t have money to care for her..she left me though she had a baby girl for me of which I do send money for her feeding and school fees…but she will call me that she needed some money that I should send for her…to eat is difficult, she is doing creche job that they pay her token even where she stays with her husband is her husband friends house and that one had drove them away one night ..I have to send money to her to lodge in an hotel due to pregnancy …the same husband did not show care at all dump her aside..I ask her about the whereabout of her husband she will say I should forget him, ….I told her can’t she go to her husband family house ..she said no…

Even the naming ceremony self dey did…only the husband came..and it was this my baby mama father that just organise menu for the naming ceremony…

But I do send some money to for the sake of my daughter…

I do remember those days we were together ,she will be insulting me , talking to me mannerless …

We fought then because she dates guys arround then until I broke up with her…

Now she do call for me to send money to her …but I don’t know what to do, I don’t like insulting or shouting on someone because she needs help….but I only do for the sake of my daughter…but should I stop.the husband is not serious about her ….

And this my baby mama is stubborn.. hypertensive lady ..

But if I remember those days, is as if I should remind her… and I will stop sending her money.but as a Christian I just use church mind…

If she ask me for money, I do feel pity…

Should I stop or continue assisting her…

