Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has reacted to a post stating that her money is not from married men, IgbereTV reports.

A Twitter user had tweeted that nobody can say the former Big Brother Naija housemate’s money comes from my married men due to the amount of work she puts into her business. Tacha corroborated the claim by tweeting “can’t be”.

https://igberetvnews.com/1404202/money-cant-married-men-tacha/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...