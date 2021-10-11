‘My Morning Erection Is Back! Thank You Nairalanders’

Sequel to this thread https://www.nairaland.com/6620788/morning-erection-now-scarce#103087479

I thank nairalanders for their contributions on that thread.

I didn’t reply any questions asked on it because I was really not myself.

Thing is that I overstressed myself with my final Year project stuff hence the inability of my body to function properly. After my exams, i started working out as recommended on the aforementioned thread. I also made sure I was on diet and took my siesta when due.

Now exercises is part of my life and my John Thomas has always been responding to sunrise.

Thanks to you all.

