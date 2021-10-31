‘My Mother And Her Plenty Pastors’

Mothers are sweet with their little troubles.

My mum is a handful.i think I inherited my drama from her.

Gift her units,she would never use it to call you,but would flash the hell outta of life.she prefer using the units to call her various pastors holding her on a kentro level.

I could recollect vividly during the last holidays when I took my kids to visit her, Immediately she entered inside the house with her hair scattered like someone that narrowly escaped being electrocuted.

The first thing that came out from her mouth was…ehen Ejiro welcome,oya stand up make we go see my new pastor .

Imagine someone that just came from a journey.

I told her,I was tired,but the truth was…I wasnt tired,I just detest her dragging me round her ring of pastors.

I found out that,they ve opened account on my mother,from monies to foodstuffs…it’s even a miracle she haven’t used my lil nephew ogaga as seed offering.

