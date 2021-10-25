‘My New Girlfriend Has Gone Back To Her Abusive Ex Boyfriend Who Removed Her Tooth!’

We bonded so well together, she is an NYSC member. She told me that she has a boyfriend but she has called off their relationship because the guy has beaten her twice. The first time , the guy did it in front of his mother to the extent that she lost a tooth. And spent days in the hospital

The second time the guy slapped her because she told him that he comes home late.

She said the guy is a serial cheat, she has caught him on different occasions.

They dated for 6 years. But the guy will not accept the break up. Their families knows each other.

I have her the love she deserved, pampered her so well. I told her that I know she will go back to the guy one day, she said nooo I can’t do that.

One week after I said that to her. The guy was calling and pleading. She stopped picking my calls. I stopped calling her.

I sent her a text to know what is going on. She said it’s not what I think.

I said fine. I deleted her numbers and move on.

This is to say that most girls are confused.

I think they prefer abusive men but on the internet They rebuke them.

