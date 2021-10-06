‘My Personal Experience With Young Herdsmen Along Kabba-Lokoja Road On The 5/10/21’

At about 3:46pm yesterday 5/10/2021 four young herdsmen were on the road with their cows and on sighting my car approaching they started throwing stones against my screen along Kabba-Lokoja road.

Having escaped to a distance close to a community I packed my car for like 5minutes and turned back to the same point. I passed them and saw they got one car shattered but the man increased his speed to escape.

I normally travel with some jackknifes in my car for self defence. Got 3 engaged, moved for like 100m, pack the car and ran back towards them and threw the jackknifes 2. I got my own target one at the neck and ran back towards my car and zoom off.

Reported to some police check point I saw after a while. They said “oga many things the happen for this road oo, just thank God and go”. So what the hell are you doing on the road collecting #50 from motorist?

Be careful motorist when travelling within Kogi.

