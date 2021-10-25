‘My Project Supervisor Wants To Take Credit For My Research Work’

My final year project supervisor called me to summarize my research work of 2 years for publication. He sent me a copy of one of his ex-student work that he published. It was only his ex student who did the work with guidance from my supervisor, but the published paper has two authors; my supervisor (main author) and his ex student. Only my supervisor’s contact was also in the paper.

I strongly believe that’s what he will also do with mine. Should I give him the go ahead? If I don’t publish it, it will probably rot. Or is there a way for me to publish it myself?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...