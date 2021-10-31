‘My Promiscuous Dad’

My mum knows my dad and his gimmicks! He is never around, and i know she knows that my dad got side chick(s)

before now they quarel all the time bout it, but one way or the other they have found their way around it(maybe they gave eachother hallpass, ireally dont know)

where me i have issue with him is giving a cashier his complementary card or paying the bills of a total stranger(believe me am a lady and i know those tactics), in my presence

me his daughter will be in his front and the old man go still dey try catch “side chick”

should i confront him or the girls?

nb: dnt care if he is doing it but he should atleast respect me! Ijust pray he doesnt get “atagalised” by ’em “chidinma” out there

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...