My Sister’s Husband Sponsored Maria’s BBNaija Movement – Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest: My Sister’s Husband, Kelvin Sponsored Maria’s Big Brother Movement (Photos)

Few hours after he called out Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin for having an affair with his sister’s husband, Cubana Chief Priest stated that his sister gave up on the marriage after finding out that her husband, Kelvin sponsored Maria’s Big Brother Movement, IgbereTV reports.

The celebrity barman also mentioned that his sister went to Dubai to see her husband and it was Maria who opened the door for her wearing Kelvin’s shirt. He stated that his sister had just started the divorce process and that all she needs is to be respected and not to be threatened by Maria.

He shared photos of divorce papers, and chats via his Instagram handle. He wrote;

“Divorce Was Just Served Barely A Month Ago, We No Dey Post Receipt With Ink Cover Slide To See Date, My Sister Gave Up The Marriage After Finding Out Kelvin Sponsored The Big Brother Movement And Also When She Came To Dubai To See The Husband Who Does Not Pick Calls Again And Low N Behold Maria Opened The Door For Her Putting On The Husbands Tshirt, I Personally Gave Kelvin Who Managed Maria’s Account While She Was In Big Brother And I Also Intorduced Them To @pauloo2104 For Management, All We Ask Is Let Her Not Receive Threats Again She Has Moved Out Of Their Matrimonial Home In Owerri To Abuja Few Days Ago To Get A New Life, Let Her Be Respected. They Were Never Divorced Since 2018, She Just Started The Process Which He Is Yet To Respond

#DrEzeMuo”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVc6Gllq2OC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

He shared screenshots of the chat purportedly between Maria and his sister. He captioned it;

“Side Chick Dey Message Madam Dey Advice Am, Maria You Get Mind Shaaaa”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVc8m4OqERx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1404064/cubana-chief-priest-sisters-husband-kelvin-sponsored-marias-big-brother-movement-photos/

