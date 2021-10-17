My Uncle Has Decided To End His Marriage Of 30 Years

He is a very principled man. Very religious and doesn’t play with his God been a devoted Muslim. Extremely rich and bless with four grown up children with the second of his children getting married in a month time.

He retired from the bank 2 years ago having risen to the pinnacle of his career in the banking industry having served in different capacities for almost 35 years.

Yes, the wife is uncultured and ill-mannered. He knows already and has been managing her all these years.

He is presently in court seeking to divorce his wife and has vowed that nothing would stop him from divorcing his wife.

My question is what could possibly make a man thrown in the towel and walk out of his marriage after so many years together?

I will like to know.

