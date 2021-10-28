‘My Wife Is Always Sad Whenever I Send Money To My Family’

Dear Nairalanders
There is this issue that is bothering my mind, I have promise to be faithful to my wife and always let her know whatever comes in for me.
But the problem is that I always tell her how money is spent, and whenever I present list for whatever we buy and all other expenses, but each time she sees anything like I sent 10k to my mother, she always pick up fight with me, and I have not been biased, I send money to her mother too.
I don’t know why she is acting like this, and It doesn’t make me a happy man at home.
Please I need your advice on what I can do, I don’t want to hide anything from my wife.