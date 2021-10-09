‘My Wife Lied To Me About How Much She Withdrew From Bank Account & I Caught Her’

Good evenning house ,

I just want to ask this simple question !

What will you do if for the first week you get your salary paid into your son account and your wife withdrew #35,000 but lied she withdrew #30,000 ?

This is what happened .She gets the SMS notification from our son account and she also keep the ATM card but all I do is to get the mail notification.

Tonight ,she was indirectly complaining she doesn’t have money and I asked her how much she withdrew in the last five days and she said #30,000 but the mail notification I got showed she withdrew #5,000,#15,000 and #15,000 on Monday and Tuesday (this week ).

The amount that dropped in the account was #150,000 and she was the one that even started doing transfer for those we needed to settle last sunday when my salary dropped .

We paid our son school fee ,sent little amount to my sister and little amount to her mum and her elder sister and I borrowed #13,000 from the money for transportation.We paid debt of #20,000 .

I stay and work on the island while I go home three times a week (mainland)

In all these,she was able to withdrew #35,000 and I was surprised she was telling me this night to get the money someone was owing me so that I can return the #13,000 I got because all what we have as balance in the account is #2,000 .

I was like is she trying to tell me she have finished the #35,000 with her and jokingly I said how much did you even withdraw from the salary and she said #30,000 !

I asked her if she was sure and she said that’s what she withdrew .I now sent the notification I got to her and she was shocked and refused to reply me since 8pm .

My question is why did she lie ? Definitely ,she know she took #35,000 (#5,000 ,000 on Monday&another #15,000 on tuesday )but I am still shocked why she lied and why she is insisting on getting the #13,000 she transferred to me from my own sweat !!

Seriously ,I have lost my trust in her .This is someone who I have never benefitted anything from her rather than the fact that we have a son together after our wedding .

I love her so much and we have been together since 2013 .I have never seen any trace of infidelity in her but she locks her phone with heavy security just because I lock mine and that have never cause an issue but I still don’t know why she had to lie this night !

Is there something I don’t understand ?

She have definitely been a good wife since we settled down( with prayer and moral support )and she always stand by me in term of better and worse and she is not wayward despite how pretty she is .

But why did she lie ?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...