My Work Is Messing With My Mental Health

The say in the council of multitude is wisdom.

I’m keeping it brief, I might pick your advice which can make or Mar me. I work with an establishment. Honestly these days the work ethic is making me depressed.

Come with me,

I pay for my marketing transportation, data and for calls. With a salary only shy above the minimum wage.

Regardless, pressure is mounting up that I’m not giving results. Let’s be frank here, marketing operations differs diversely in this country. What works in kaduna, might not work in Lagos.

My peace of mind, is paramount. If you ask me whether I enjoy the working environment I did say no. But that’s all a man got for now. Bearing up with the minimum.

These days I can’t sleep. I feel like resigning but I’m scared of been tagged a failure. Your advice is needed Nairalanders. Help push to the front page

