‘My Yummy Beans And Plantain Recipe: Frying Method’ (Photos)

Beans is a type of food that I cannot eat in someone’s house no matter how it looks
Ever wondered why it’s not served in an occasion?
Beans is proteinous in nature and with the plantain… It’s a perfect combo
I so love beans alot, I can eat with pap, rice
I don’t like beans and yam nor beans and potatoes
I’ll be preparing my beans with a specie of beans called patasko
So I prepared beans and plantain this time.
I first washed my beans to remove dirts, hidden preservatives, put in pot and placed on fire