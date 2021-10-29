Mysterious Fireball Spotted In Sky Across Metro Detroit USA (Pics, Video)

WHAT IN THE WORLD WAS THAT?!

A mysterious fireball moving through the sky has been spotted by Local 4 viewers all across Metro Detroit early Wednesday morning.

The strange sight in the sky was reportedly seen in Belleville, Clinton Township, Fraser, Freeland, Holly, Howell, Pontiac, Romulus, Warren, White Lake and other communities.

People in those communities made the report around 12:45 a.m.

Local 4 viewer Mike Kruse caught this video on his Ring Doorbell camera in Trenton.

Local 4 viewer Chris Johnson captured this shot of the fireball in Port Huron

Local 4Caster Paul Gross says Wednesday night is the peak for the Orionid Meteor Shower and this could very possibly be a larger piece of rock that burned up in the atmosphere.

The American Meteorological Society said, “this was not a natural fireball but appears to be the re-entry of an unknown satellite or spent rocket body.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr-6Xoo1Cn4

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/20/mysterious-fireball-spotted-across-metro-detroit/?outputType=amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...