N-Power: Batches A And B, Get Your Login Details Ready

All N-Power Batches A and B are advised to make ready their login details as information regarding the N-EXIT package might be sooner than expected.

If you have forgotten your password and username start searching for it, because it is a necessary credential for the N-Power N-EXIT package as this will be used to login into the loans portal.

Few months ago the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs revisited the issues surrounding the N-Power Batch A and B and that issue will be resolved very soon.

The breakdown of the N-Power N-EXIT package is still unclear, but their are hints that it will be a soft loan given to all exited N-Power beneficiaries.

