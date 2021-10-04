N-Power Has Changed My Career Prospect

Lucky Batch C Npower candiate, (BENEFICIARY) i choose N-AGRO. Now after my physicial verification process. I check my dashboard wish has changed from pending to pass. Then i notice that my program has also changed from N-AGRO TO N-BUILD. And has not yet been Deployed.( my location is Abia State Osisoma L.G.A).

Am confused now what do i do?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...