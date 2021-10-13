N-Power: Please Repeat Physical Verification Process If Told To Do So

Please if you got a message to repeat the verification process please oblige and follow suit.

The Npower physical verification process shows that you are a bonafide Npower Volunteer, you will not be paid if you fail to complete the Npower physical verification process perfectly.

Lots of Npower Batch C applicants failed the thumb printing process due to impersonation, probably someone thumb printed on your behalf and it did not match.

Please endeavor to do what is right and the right person that did the thumb printing previously should complete the entire process.

