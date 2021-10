For a very long time, I have been waiting for my PPA. My state of residence is Benin City, Ovia N.E precisely. I just saw Akwa Ibom?

I need suggestion on what to do.

NB: I cannot travel to Akwa Ibom for signing redeployment because of little funds as I have 3 days to report to PPA.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...