N70,000 Operation Executive Job In Edu-training Or N140,000 Store Manager Hotel Job?

Hi Guys,

Please I need sincere and candid opinions. I resumed duty as an operation executive recently with an Edu-training company. Be then, I had interviewed for a Store manager job in an hotel on the Island 3 months back. I was supposed to start the store manager job but they didn’t get back to me anymore. I reached out to the HR and she said her boss is not saying anything. I had to move on. Now that I just resumed this operations job, they reached out to me and even increased the initial offer. Their reason for delaying was because they were renovating.

My Dilemma: After struggling so much with myself I stupidly approached the HR of my Operations Job this morning to let her know about the development. She asked that if they increased my salary whether I will stay. She offered 90k and I asked them to push to 100k that I would. She relayed every details of our conversation with the owners of the business and they were like I used them as a backup and today should be my last day. However, the husband came back to say I should spend my 2 weeks notice while they get a replacement.

Meanwhile, before the operation’s job, I got a Customer Support Specialist role for the same 70k ( and now they are still reaching out to me on a new offer of 100k), I chose the Operation job over it for so many reasons but primarily because I was bonding with my new team very well and liked it there. 3 months later, the hotel is reaching out to me with a basic of 120k, free lunch, transport allowance, data allowance and HMO.

I feel terrible right now. My Mind is with the Edu-training but my body is with the hotel. Please advise.

Quick-one, I asked the HR If they will reconsider their decision If i decide to stay and her response was that they will think about it.

