NAFDAC Shuts 27 Water Factories Due To Non-compliance With Regulations

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut 27 water companies over non-compliance with rules and regulations on quality assurance.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the action was part of the agency’s efforts towards sustaining good hygiene in the packaged water industry.

Mrs Adeyeye said this at the National Convention of the Association for Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) in Abuja on Tuesday. She was represented by the director, public affairs, NAFDAC, Jimoh Abubakar.

“Between January and August this year, we have shut down 27 packaged water industries that are not compliant, they are under seal, they have been sealed up and they will have to comply with good manufacturing practices before they are reopened,” she said.

The event is themed; “Developing a packaged water industry as a catalyst to economic growth and a greener economy in Nigeria.”

