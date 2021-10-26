Names Of 27 New Commissioners In Abia And Their Portfolios

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday swore in 27 new Commissioners with a charge on them to work for the socio-political and economic renaissance of Abia, ABN TV reports.

The Commissioners were appointed several months after the state ran in a slim cabinet.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios are;

Mazi Donatus Okorie – Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development,

Mr Ndom Godwin -Boundary Matters,

Chief Okezie Erondu – Ministry of Science and Technology,

Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji – Ministry of Agriculture,

Pascal Karibe Ojigwe – Ministry of Sports,

Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa – Ministry of Industry, Promotions, and Development,

Prince Christopher Enweremadu – Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Barr.Charles Esonu – Ministry of Youth Development,

Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa – Ministry of Housing,

Hon. Monday Ejiegbu – Parastatals,

Deaconess Rose Urenta – Ministry of Women Affairs,

Chief Kingsley Imaga – Ministry of Public Utilities,

Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu – Establishment and Training,

Barr. Chijioke Mark – Post-Basic Education,

Chief Chisom Nwachukwu – Ministry of Special duties/Vulnerable groups,

Mr. Sopuruchi Bekee – Ministry of Homeland Security,

Chief Eze Nwanganga – Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Development,

Barr Tony Nwanmuo – Ministry of Culture and Tourism,

Barr. Sam Nwogu – Ministry of Environment.

The rest are Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba – Ministry of Lands and Survey,

Mr Ugochukwu Emezue – Documentation and Strategic Communications,

Mrs Adaku Uwaoma Onusiriuka Oseiza – Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and New Businesses Development,

Barr. Eze Chikamnayo – Ministry of Information and Strategy,

Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo – Ministry of Transport,

Prince Obinna Okey – Inter-Governmental Affairs,

Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma – Ministry of Basic Education

Barr Chinenye Emelogu – Joint Projects Implementations

The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu is to serve as the new Commissioner for Trade and Commerce.

Cc; https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/meet-27-new-commissioners-in-abia-and-their-portfolios-must-read/

