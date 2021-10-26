Names Of 27 New Commissioners In Abia And Their Portfolios

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday swore in 27 new Commissioners with a charge on them to work for the socio-political and economic renaissance of Abia, ABN TV reports.
The Commissioners were appointed several months after the state ran in a slim cabinet.
The new Commissioners and their portfolios are;
Mazi Donatus Okorie – Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development,
Mr Ndom Godwin -Boundary Matters,
Chief Okezie Erondu – Ministry of Science and Technology,
Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji – Ministry of Agriculture,
Pascal Karibe Ojigwe – Ministry of Sports,
Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa – Ministry of Industry, Promotions, and Development,
Prince Christopher Enweremadu – Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Barr.Charles Esonu – Ministry of Youth Development,
Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa – Ministry of Housing,
Hon. Monday Ejiegbu – Parastatals,
Deaconess Rose Urenta – Ministry of Women Affairs,
Chief Kingsley Imaga – Ministry of Public Utilities,
Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu – Establishment and Training,
Barr. Chijioke Mark – Post-Basic Education,
Chief Chisom Nwachukwu – Ministry of Special duties/Vulnerable groups,
Mr. Sopuruchi Bekee – Ministry of Homeland Security,
Chief Eze Nwanganga – Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Development,
Barr Tony Nwanmuo – Ministry of Culture and Tourism,
Barr. Sam Nwogu – Ministry of Environment.
The rest are Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba – Ministry of Lands and Survey,
Mr Ugochukwu Emezue – Documentation and Strategic Communications,
Mrs Adaku Uwaoma Onusiriuka Oseiza – Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and New Businesses Development,
Barr. Eze Chikamnayo – Ministry of Information and Strategy,
Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo – Ministry of Transport,
Prince Obinna Okey – Inter-Governmental Affairs,
Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma – Ministry of Basic Education
Barr Chinenye Emelogu – Joint Projects Implementations
The immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu is to serve as the new Commissioner for Trade and Commerce.
