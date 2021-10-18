Napoli’s Supporters Chanting Osimhen’s Name After His Late Goal Against Torino

Napoli stadium announcer had the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium shaking with Victor Osimhen’s name after his late winning goal against Torino.

Victor Osimhen currently has 10 goals for club and country this season

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfKj41Y7U_M

