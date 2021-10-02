Navy Shoots Unknown Gunmen Dead In Anambra

It was a bloody Saturday for some gunmen in Anambra State as men of the Nigerian Navy stationed at Navy Junction, Awaka, neutralised them in a gun duel.

The gunmen, travelling in a red Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number NSH 248 AE, according to the video recording of the incident, were all allegedly killed in the gun duel.

The video shows the interior of the SUV and blood-spattered, indicating that all the occupants were shot, as depicted by the blood clots on Tue foot mats.

The video equally shows the Naval officers inspecting the car, just as one of the narrators displayed the headwear of the occupants with the inscription, “vigilante” and a red knotted bandana, believed to be an amulet.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-navy-neutralises-unspecified-number-of-gunmen-in-anambra/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...