NCC Disqualifies Nigerians Below 18 From Getting SIM Cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced the disqualification of anyone below the age of 18 from registering and owning a SIM in Nigeria, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

This is according to the draft copy of the modified registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations published on the commission’s website.

The commission in modified regulations only allowed subscribers above the age of 18 to haves SIMs. The regulation was made in line with the powers conferred upon the commission by section 70 of the Nigerian Communications Act,2003.

In accordance with Section 57 of the Act, the NCC conducted a Public Inquiry on the Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, alongside the draft SIM Replacement Guidelines and the draft Spectrum Trading Guidelines at its head office in Abuja on Tuesday.

At the Public Inquiry, Telecoms giant, MTN voiced opposition to the directive adding that the age limit should be 14 years. The NCC maintained its stance adding that the age limit remains 18 years.

