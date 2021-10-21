Ndume Threatens To Relocate Abroad Over FG’s Rising Recurrent Expenditure

The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume has lamented the rising recurrent expenditure in the annual national budget of the Federal Government.

He also lamented the huge amount being paid as personnel and overhead costs despite an embargo placed on employment by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

He threatened to leave the country if relevant authorities refused to put necessary arrangements in place to arrest the ticking time bomb.

This was during the submissions by the Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Mr Ekpo Nta while defending his agency’s 2021 budget before the Senate Committee on Establishment on Thursday.

Ndume said the NSIWC boss supposed to know the total wage bill of the Federal Government workers.

He said such information would have helped the legislature to arrest the dangerous trend of increases in yearly recurrent expenditure component of the budget.

He said the rising increment of wages and salaries without new recruitments and constant retirement of workers on yearly basis, was unjustifiable.



