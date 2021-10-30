NECO Releases SSCE Results, 878,925 Get Credits In English And Mathematics

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) (internal) with a total of 878,925 candidates scoring credits and above including Mathematics and English Language.

This represents 71.64 per cent pass rate and when compared with the 2020 SSCE figure of 894,101 representing 73.89 per cent, there was a decrease of 2.25 per cent.

Announcing the release of the results, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said a total of 1,233,631 candidates registered while 1,226,796 actually sat for the examination.

He explained that candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics were 1,226,796 representing 94.04 per cent.

Also, when compared with the 2020 SSCE figure of 1,112,041 representing 91.91 percent, there was an increase of 2.13 per cent.

He however noted that a total of 20,003 candidates were involved in various examination malpractices, representing 1.63 per cent, compared to 33,470 representing 2.61 per cent cases recorded in 2020.

He attributed the delay in the release of the results of both internal and external candidates to challenges facing the council.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/878925-candidates-get-credits-in-english-mathematics-as-neco-releases-ssce-results/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...